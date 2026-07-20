KOTA BHARU, July 20 — A police station chief has been remanded for seven days to assist investigations into allegations that he accepted a RM500 bribe in exchange for not taking action against a foreign national.

The remand order, issued under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code, takes effect from today until Saturday, according to a report published by Kosmo! Online.

It was granted by Magistrate Amirul Asyraf Abdul Rashid.

The 41-year-old suspect, who holds the rank of sergeant major, arrived at the Kota Bharu Court Complex at about 9.05am wearing the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) lock-up attire and was escorted by two MACC officers.

Kelantan MACC director Azmin Yusoff confirmed that the suspect was arrested at about 2.20pm yesterday.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

The suspect, believed to be serving as the chief of a police station, is alleged to have accepted RM500 from a foreign national who holds a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) card in return for not taking enforcement action against the individual.