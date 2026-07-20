PASIR MAS, July 20 — A labourer was fined RM3,000, placed on a good behaviour bond and ordered to perform 36 hours of community service after pleading guilty to exposing his one-year-eight-month-old daughter to dangerous drugs two months ago.

Muhammad Shahrul Hisham Lailatulazhma, 27, entered the guilty plea before Sessions Court Judge Zulkpli Abdullah, Kosmo! Online reported.

According to the charge, the accused, who had custody of his biological daughter, exposed the toddler to dangerous drugs, causing benzodiazepines and methamphetamine to be detected in her body.

The offence was committed at a house in Taman Rantau Mas, Rantau Panjang, at about 10.30pm on April 5, 2026.

He was charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, punishable under Section 31(1) of the same Act, which carries a maximum fine of RM20,000, imprisonment of up to 10 years, or both upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Aisyha Nai’lah Harizan urged the court to impose an appropriate sentence, saying the accused had failed in his duty of care, resulting in the child being exposed to dangerous drugs.

“The accused’s actions have affected the victim’s health, and an appropriate sentence should be imposed,” she said.

The unrepresented accused appealed for a lower fine, saying he had to support his unemployed wife and their child, who was the victim in the case.

The court imposed a RM3,000 fine, with three months’ imprisonment in default of payment, a RM2,000 good behaviour bond with one surety for one year, and 36 hours of community service to be completed within six months.

The accused paid both the fine and the good behaviour bond ordered by the court.