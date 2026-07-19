SEREMBAN, July 19 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Labu state seat, Datuk Ahmad Faez Abdul Razak, is committed to empowering the economy and improving the living standards of the Orang Asli community in the area through infrastructure improvements and economic opportunities.

He said if given the mandate in the Negeri Sembilan state polls, among his priorities is to bring the issue of customary land in Kampung Orang Asli Tekir to the State Legislative Assembly, and to upgrade basic amenities including roads and internet connectivity.

“Education and youth development must also be prioritised as they have great potential but require support to enhance skills and generate income,” he told Bernama after attending the Orang Asli Women Empowerment programme at Kampung Orang Asli Tekir here today.

Ahmad Faez said the Orang Asli community in the village has potential in handicraft production, which can be marketed more widely to boost community income.

In addition, he said modern agricultural approaches such as fertigation systems will be introduced to help increase agricultural yields and make the sector a more sustainable source of income.

According to Ahmad Faez, his commitment to assisting residents in the Labu constituency has been ongoing for the past two years, and he will continue to go to the ground to resolve issues raised by the local community.

“I do not come only during elections. I have been here from the beginning, doing my best to help and will continue to do so,” he said.

He also called on voters in Labu to give PH the mandate to enable planned development agendas to be carried out for the benefit of all segments of society.

Meanwhile, Kampung Orang Asli Tekir village chief Nasir Musil expressed hope that the elected representative will prioritise infrastructure development and the economic upliftment of the village community, which has a population of 796.

He also hoped that the issue of stray cattle, a long-standing problem that poses risks to road users, will be resolved.

Nasir said Ahmad Faez is among the leaders who frequently visit the village and extend assistance.

In this election, Ahmad Faez, who is contesting for the first time, will face a three-cornered contest against incumbent Mohamad Hanifah Abu Baker of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Siti Nur Umaira Hasim representing Barisan Nasional (BN).

The Election Commission (EC) has set early voting for the Negeri Sembilan state election on July 28, while polling day is on Aug 1.

For the latest news on the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama