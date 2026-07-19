JELEBU, July 19 — Negeri Sembilan Umno chief Datuk Jalaluddin Alias today thanked Perikatan Nasional (PN) for what he said was the coalition’s early decision to leave the state’s menteri besar post to Barisan Nasional (BN) should the two succeed in forming the next state government after the August 1 election.

He said BN and PN had yet to discuss who should become menteri besar or how executive council positions would be allocated, with both coalitions choosing to focus on winning the election first.

“We never discussed who should become menteri besar. In fact, I would like to thank the PN leadership for declaring early that they would leave the menteri besar’s post to Umno and BN.

“We (BN and PN) have not discussed who the menteri besar candidate will be. Neither have we discussed the allocation of exco seats because our priority is to achieve victory first,” he was quoted by news outlet Free Malaysia Today as telling reporters after attending the Kemas Skills Day programme in Felda Pasoh 4 here.

Jalaluddin, who is also BN’s candidate for the Pertang state seat, said discussions on appointments could only take place after the coalition had secured enough seats to form the state government.

“Our goal is to win as many seats as possible first. Only then will we discuss positions that can strengthen the state government and not to satisfy any personal ambitions,” he was quoted as saying.

“We want to form an administration capable of governing the state well. If someone is not qualified for a position, we will not appoint them simply to fulfil a quota.”

Asked whether he was among those being considered for the menteri besar’s post, Jalaluddin said BN had several qualified leaders capable of taking on the role.

He named Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Seri Menanti candidate Sufian Maradzi among those who could be considered.

“It is up to the BN chairman to decide. Don’t worry, we have many qualified leaders,” he said.

Negeri Sembilan voters will head to the polls on August 1 to elect representatives for all 36 state seats.

BN and PN are contesting the election under an electoral understanding, with BN fielding candidates in 25 seats and PN in the remaining 11, with no overlap between the two coalitions.