KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) Chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has appealed for the consideration and trust of the people of Negeri Sembilan to grant a stronger mandate to PH in the upcoming State Election (PRN).

Through a post on Facebook, Anwar, who is also the Prime Minister, said that this is to ensure the continuity of a clean, stable, and integrity-driven administration under the leadership of Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Anwar said various initiatives have been set in motion since 2018, but much remains to be continued so that prosperity can be enjoyed by all citizens of Negeri Sembilan.

“May all PH candidates be granted strength, have their affairs eased, and achieve the best success. To Allah SWT we place our trust,” he said.

The Election Commission (EC) informed that a total of 103 candidates have been confirmed to contest in the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election to vie for 36 State Legislative Assembly (DUN) seats, after the nomination process concluded yesterday.

PH dominates the contest by fielding 36 candidates, including Aminuddin in the Linggi state seat, followed by Barisan Nasional (BN) with 25 candidates, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) with 24 candidates, and Perikatan Nasional (PN) with 11 candidates.

Other parties contesting include the Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa), Parti Orang Asli Malaysia (ASLI), and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM), which have sent one representative each, in addition to four Independent candidates.

The Negeri Sembilan state assembly was dissolved on June 5, and the EC has set August 1 as the polling date, while early voting will take place on July 28.

To get the latest news on the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama