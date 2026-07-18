GUA MUSANG, July 18 — A teenage girl was killed while three others were injured after the car they were travelling in skidded and crashed into a road barrier at the Lojing police station junction here yesterday afternoon.

Gua Musang Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) Operations Commander Che Razak Harun said the accident involved a Perodua Kelisa travelling from Cameron Highlands to Gua Musang, carrying four teenagers, two girls and two boys.

He said the Fire and Rescue Department received a call from the police about the accident at 3.40pm, and a team was dispatched to the scene, located about 87 kilometres from the station, arriving at 5.01pm.

“The victim, Nur Nabila Fatihah Zainal, 19, from Kampung Telok, Bachok, was confirmed dead at the scene, while another teenage girl and two boys sustained injuries.

“The deceased, who was seated in the front passenger seat, was extricated at 5.05pm and her body was handed over to the police for further action,” he said when contacted yesterday, adding that the injured victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Meanwhile, Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo confirmed the incident and said further investigations are ongoing. — Bernama