PUTRAJAYA, July 17 — The Court of Appeal today allowed the Malaysian Bar to intervene in a lawyer’s appeal against a High Court decision dismissing his application for leave to commence a judicial review over notices issued to him by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Justice Datuk Azizul Azmi Adnan, who chaired the three-man bench, said the Bar’s function as the regulator of the legal profession places upon it a duty to protect and promote the interests of the profession, and that duty was sufficient to clothe it with an interest in the issues to be determined in this appeal.

The bench, which also comprised Justices Datin Paduka Evrol Mariette Peters and Aliza Sulaiman, fixed November 3 to hear the appeal.

Mahajoth Singh is appealing the High Court’s refusal to grant him leave to initiate the judicial review proceedings challenging the two notices issued to him in connection with his client, businessman Datuk Albert Tei Jiann Cheing, who was detained by MACC on November 28 last year.

In his judicial review application, Mahajoth seeks a certiorari order to quash an “Attend an Examination” notice as well as another notice directing him to produce information and documents related to Tei, in connection with MACC investigations.

Mahajoth claimed that the orders contravene the statutory protection of privileged communication between solicitor and client as provided under Section 126 of the Evidence Act 1950.

On January 29 this year, High Court judge Alice Loke Yee Ching dismissed Mahajoth’s leave application, ruling that the notices issued were part of MACC’s investigative process and fell within the scope of its statutory powers.

During today’s proceedings, Federal Counsel V.Krishna Priya, acting for the Attorney-General, objected to the Malaysian Bar’s application to intervene, arguing that the Bar has no interest in the subject matter.

However, the Bar’s counsel, Anand Raj, who is also the President of the Malaysian Bar, submitted that the Bar should be allowed to intervene as the outcome of the Court of Appeal would affect the profession.

He further said the Bar, as a regulator, is not a busybody, but has a role to play.

Lawyer Amanda Sonia Mathew, representing Mahajoth, supported the Malaysian Bar’s application. — Bernama