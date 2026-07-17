KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak will undergo a heart procedure at Serdang Hospital next week, according to media reports today, as his family appealed for privacy during his treatment.

Counsel Farhan Shafee confirmed to Free Malaysia Today (FMT) that Najib would undergo the procedure but said he could not reveal its timing or location.

“The family has asked for privacy. We will provide updates from time to time,” he told FMT.

Separately, New Straits Times (NST) reported that the procedure is scheduled to take place at Serdang Hospital next week.

Najib’s special officer, Ahmad Lutfi Azhar, also told the newspaper that the former prime minister was in stable condition.

“He is now in stable condition,” Ahmad Lutfi said in a brief WhatsApp message, according to NST.

Najib, 72, is serving a six-year prison sentence after being convicted in the SRC International corruption case. His current sentence is due to end on August 23, 2028.

He is also appealing a separate High Court conviction for abuse of power and money laundering linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, for which he was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment. That sentence will only take effect after he completes his current jail term.

This is not the first time Najib has required hospital treatment while in custody. In September 2022, he was admitted to Kuala Lumpur Hospital after suffering fluctuations in his blood pressure.