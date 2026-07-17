KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — A man was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon while queuing for a bus near a university in Wangsa Maju recently, in an incident captured on video that has since gone viral on social media.

According to Utusan Malaysia, the footage appears to show a man dressed in black suddenly attacking a man dressed in white multiple times with what appears to be a sharp weapon before kicking him. The motive for the assault remains unclear.

The exact date of the incident has not been disclosed.

Police launched an investigation after the victim lodged a report.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Assistant Commissioner Annas Sulaiman said an investigation paper had been opened under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

“An investigation paper has been opened under Section 324 of the Penal Code, and no arrests have been made so far,” he said when contacted today.

Police have not disclosed the extent of the victim’s injuries or whether the suspect and victim knew each other. Investigations are ongoing.