SEREMBAN, July 18 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidates contesting the Labu, Bukit Kepayang, Rahang, Mambau and Seremban Jaya seats in the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election received a boost today when they were accompanied by three deputy ministers to the nomination centre here.

The three deputy ministers are Datuk Chan Foong Hin (Agriculture and Food Security), Wong Kah Woh (Education) and Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability).

The candidates – Nicole Tan Lee Koon (Bukit Kepayang), Siau Meow Kong (Rahang), Ahmad Faez Abdul Razak (Labu), Lee Kai Yet (Mambau) and S. Mugunthan (Seremban Jaya) – marched with the three deputy ministers and thousands of supporters from the Seremban A&W Restaurant to the Seremban City Council Hall at about 8.30am.

They then gathered at a nearby field before entering the nomination centre in stages to submit their nomination papers, beginning at 9.08am.

Tan and Siau are incumbents in their respective constituencies, while Ahmad Faez, Lee and Mugunthan are newcomers fielded by PH to replace the incumbents for the Labu, Mambau and Seremban Jaya state seats, respectively.

The Election Commission (EC) has fixed Aug 1 as polling day for the Negeri Sembilan state election, while early voting will be held on July 28.

For the latest updates on the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama