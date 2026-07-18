KINABATANGAN, July 18 — The body of a father who was dragged into a Sabah river by a crocodile as his teenage son watched in horror has been found.

Rusli Mardin, 57, was found at about 4.45am today, some 500 metres downstream from where he vanished after the attack while washing a boat with his 19-year-old son at Kampung Batu Putih, Berita Harian reported.

Villagers discovered Rusli’s body and alerted firefighters, who rushed to the scene.

Kinabatangan Fire and Rescue Station chief Suriyadi Darwis said the victim’s body was still intact, although there were bite marks on his abdomen and the right side of his neck.

“When the victim was found, the victim’s body was still intact, but there were bite marks on his abdomen and the right side of his neck.

“The fire and rescue team then assisted in carrying the victim from the riverbank to his home,” he said when contacted.

The attack unfolded at about 6.30pm yesterday, when Rusli was reportedly washing a boat with his son before a crocodile struck and dragged him underwater in an ordeal witnessed by the teenager.

Suriyadi said Rusli was pronounced dead and his body was handed over to the police for further action.

The operation ended at 8am after firefighters confirmed there was no further danger at the scene, Suriyadi said.