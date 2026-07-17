KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Private vehicle owners will soon be able to pay for next-day Puspakom inspection appointments under a new premium booking service that the company says is designed to cater to urgent cases without reducing the availability of regular slots.

The GiCheck Early Access Reservation (G.E.A.R) service, which launches on July 19, carries an introductory fee of RM150 per vehicle and will initially be available at Puspakom’s Batu Caves, Glenmarie and Wangsa Maju inspection centres.

Customers will be able to book inspections for the following working day through the GiCheck online platform.

According to Puspakom, the service is intended for private vehicle owners with time-sensitive inspection needs, including those completing ownership transfers or meeting financing requirements.

Customers using G.E.A.R will receive a priority appointment confirmation through the GiCheck platform.

The company said the initiative responds to growing demand for greater appointment flexibility, particularly during month-end periods, festive seasons and other peak transaction periods when inspection slots are typically harder to secure.

Puspakom said only a small portion of each participating branch’s daily inspection capacity would be reserved for G.E.A.R customers, while the majority of appointments would continue to be available through the normal booking system.

Puspakom chief executive officer Mahmood Razak Bahman said the new service reflected the company’s commitment to offering customers more flexibility while preserving fair access to inspection appointments.

“Customers today increasingly expect services that are not only reliable, but also flexible enough to meet different needs and circumstances. This will allow private vehicle owners an additional option when time is critical, while ensuring our existing appointment system continues to serve the wider public effectively,” he said.

Mahmood said the aim was to give motorists another option when time was critical, rather than replace the existing appointment system.

“This initiative is about improving customer experience through greater choice. Whether it is someone completing a vehicle ownership transfer, preparing for financing requirements, or managing unexpected circumstances, customers now have the flexibility to secure an earlier inspection appointment when needed,” he said.

The pilot programme will eventually be expanded nationwide based on customer demand, Puspakom said. Regular inspection appointments will continue to be available through its existing booking system.