KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Police yesterday arrested a foreign national suspected of attacking a university student with a metal rod at a bus stop in Setapak on Thursday.

Wangsa Maju District Police chief ACP Annas Sulaiman said the 39-year-old suspect was arrested by a team from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Wangsa Maju District Police Headquarters (IPD) by the roadside in Taman Setapak at 10.54am yesterday.

He said the arrest followed a police report lodged at 11.30am on Thursday regarding the attack on a 20-year-old male student from Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (Utar).

“The incident occurred when the victim was attacked while waiting for a bus along Jalan Danau Saujana near Aeon Mall Danau Kota,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said police also seized an iron car jack handle from the suspect during the arrest, and an application to remand the man would be made today.

According to Annas, the case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, or a fine, or whipping, or any two of the punishments, upon conviction.

He said the suspect was also being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, which provides for a fine of up to RM10,000, imprisonment of up to five years, or both, and not more than six strokes of the cane. — Bernama