IPOH, July 18 — Perak police have arrested 12 Chinese nationals in two separate raids in Ipoh over suspected online love scam centres.

Perak police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin said the raids were carried out at two houses in Taman Ipoh Selatan and Medan Pengkalan Setia at about 4.15pm on July 16.

“Following intelligence on online fraud activities, police conducted the raids and arrested 12 Chinese men aged between 25 and 40 years old,” he said in a statement today.

The latest operation marks the second online scam bust in Ipoh within three days, after police arrested 18 Chinese nationals on July 13 over suspected scam centres allegedly exploiting third-party financial accounts to defraud victims.

Based on preliminary investigations and conversation scripts found on laptops seized during the raids, Mohd Alwi said police believe the syndicate was operating online love scam call centres targeting victims in China.

He said the group used the Telegram and WeChat applications, together with local internet services, to carry out the scams.

“The syndicate members posed as attractive individuals by using photographs of good-looking people to randomly approach victims online.

“The victims were then persuaded to participate in the buying and selling of goods with promises of high returns before being instructed to make repeated payments,” he said.

He added that investigations revealed the syndicate had been operating from both premises since June this year.

Police also seized 158 mobile phones, six laptops, six computer mice, five Wi-Fi routers, five conversation scripts, 15 SIM cards, three USB charging stations and three wire connectors during the operations.

Mohd Alwi said the total value of the seized items was estimated at RM34,500.

He said all 12 suspects have been remanded for three days, from July 17 to July 19, to facilitate investigations.

The offences are being investigated under Sections 420 and 120B of the Penal Code, as well as Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act. Upon conviction, the offences carry a jail term of up to 10 years, whipping and a fine.

Mohd Alwi said the Perak police remain committed to taking proactive action against online scam call centre operations.

“We advise the public to remain vigilant and avoid placing trust in individuals they only know through online conversations,” he said.