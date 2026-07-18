KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Barisan Nasional (BN) will campaign for each other’s candidates throughout the Negeri Sembilan state election.

Abdul Hadi made the remarks after nomination proceedings for the N05 Serting state seat today, Harian Metro reported.

“Alhamdulillah, this reflects very good progress. The spirit is very good, especially the cooperation with BN. The important thing is to ensure that Malay-Muslim leadership continues in Negeri Sembilan.

“We will help each other during the campaign, God willing. They will campaign in our areas, and we will campaign in theirs,” he told the national daily at the Jempol District Administrative Complex.

Asked whether the cooperation could eventually be formalised, Abdul Hadi said it would be assessed over time.

“We were informed about this cooperation from the beginning. We are not rushing into anything; we will assess it from time to time. God willing, we will see how things develop and what the outcome is,” he said.

Earlier, Abdul Hadi, accompanied by several PN leaders including the coalition’s election director Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, escorted PN’s candidate and incumbent Serting assemblyman Fairuz Isa during the nomination process.

Fairuz will face Pakatan Harapan’s Yaacob Mahmood and Bersatu candidate Muhammad Noraffendy Mohd Salleh in a three-cornered contest for the seat.

Polling for the Negeri Sembilan election is scheduled for August 1, with early voting on July 28.