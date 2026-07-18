KUCHING, July 18 — Sarawak Heart Centre has successfully performed Borneo’s first Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Implantation (TPVI), marking a significant milestone in expanding access to advanced structural heart interventions in East Malaysia.

The achievement also makes the cardiac centre the second Ministry of Health (MoH) hospital in the country to offer the highly specialised procedure.

In a Facebook post, Sarawak Heart Centre said the milestone was achieved through close collaboration with an expert team from Hospital Serdang, working alongside its multidisciplinary team.

It said the partnership reflected the strength of knowledge sharing, teamwork and the MoH’s commitment to expanding advanced cardiac services nationwide.

The centre said the successful introduction of TPVI was made possible through the collective efforts of paediatric cardiologists, anaesthesiologists, nurses, radiographers and supporting staff.

It added that the procedure would provide patients requiring pulmonary valve replacement with a less invasive treatment option, potentially allowing faster recovery, shorter hospital stays and improved quality of life.

“Sarawak Heart Centre remains committed to expanding access to advanced cardiovascular care, embracing innovation and continuously improving the services we provide to the people of Sarawak and beyond,” it said.

The centre also expressed appreciation to its medical team for achieving the milestone, describing it as another step forward in advancing cardiac care services in the region.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian was among those who congratulated the Sarawak Heart Centre team on the achievement. — The Borneo Post