KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki today said an understanding between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the Negeri Sembilan state election was aimed at ensuring political stability in the state.

Speaking after nomination proceedings in Jempol, Asyraf said the priority now was to ensure candidates from the two coalitions won all 36 state seats while keeping the campaign focused on what they could offer voters.

“The most important thing is that we have an understanding to ensure we win everywhere we are contesting. First, we will campaign prudently and focus on what we want to offer the people.

“The people of Negeri Sembilan, just like those in Johor, deserve the best from us, and the most important foundation is stability.

“We see cooperation between the core Malay-Muslim parties. Most importantly, we must acknowledge the reality that Negeri Sembilan is a multi-racial and multi-religious state,” he told Berita Harian at the Jempol District Administration Complex after nomination proceedings for the Serting, Palong, Jeram Padang and Bahau state seats.

Nomination took place today ahead of polling on August 1, with early voting scheduled for July 28.

In Palong, incumbent Datuk Mustapha Nagoor (BN) will face Pakatan Harapan’s Muhammad Zahin Zinal Abidin and Bersatu’s Rebin Birham.

In Jeram Padang, BN’s Datuk Mohd Zaidy Abdul Kadir is in a four-cornered contest against PH’s G. Manivannan, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s R. Sri Sanjeevan and Dayana Dal of Parti Orang Asli Malaysia.

In Bahau, MCA’s Chong Fui Ming, representing BN, will challenge incumbent Teo Kok Seong of PH.