NILAI, July 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the biggest challenge in implementing national reforms stems not from a lack of technology or expertise, but from the reluctance of certain quarters to embrace change, including among members of the elite who continue to defend a culture of corruption and systemic weaknesses.

He said his more than three years of leading the government had shown that efforts to reform the system and eradicate corruption often faced resistance from those who had grown comfortable with longstanding practices.

Anwar said the government’s efforts to strengthen governance and combat corruption might not be popular, but they must continue to ensure the country’s administrative system becomes more transparent, accountable and effective.

“Many people are uncomfortable when we seek to reform the system. However, no system is ever perfect and it must always be improved. That is the demand of religion, culture and civilisation.

“When we seek to reform the system and eradicate a culture of corruption that has come to be regarded as normal, that is when resistance to change emerges. They may be modern in their attire and lifestyle, but the reluctance to change remains because change will challenge their position and the status quo,” he said.

He said this while speaking at the Temu Anwar programme with students and staff of the Technical Education Campus of the Institute of Teacher Education (IPG) in Bandar Enstek here today.

Also present were Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and Technical Education Campus, Institute of Teacher Education director Kartini Abdul Mutalib.

Anwar said that, according to the theory of change, society is generally divided into two groups: those with a propensity to change and those who exhibit resistance to change.

The prime minister said the perception that only rural communities or the less educated are reluctant to embrace change is not necessarily accurate, as highly educated individuals, intellectuals and those in positions of power can display the same attitude.

“The first group is always seeking to improve itself. Even if it is already good, it wants to become better. But there is another group that refuses to change, remains backward and rigid, and sees every change as a threat,” he said.

He also cited irregularities in the awarding of contracts, saying a project that should cost RM400 million could end up costing RM500 million because of commission payments. He stressed that this was not merely an allegation but had been exposed through various reports.

In this regard, he urged educators and students to be among those who are open to change and to play their part in shaping the nation’s future.

Meanwhile, in response to a student’s question on proposals to provide assistance to reduce airfares for students from Sabah, Sarawak and the Federal Territory of Labuan, Anwar said the matter would be considered by the Cabinet.

“We are still in discussions because we want to understand why airfares are so high. Fuel costs are certainly a factor, but we could consider measures such as a special student scheme or advance booking arrangements to help secure lower fares.

“If I were to promise anything more than that, it would be difficult at the moment (because of our constraints)... but I will bring this matter for discussion (in the Cabinet),” he said. — Bernama