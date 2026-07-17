KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) said it took enforcement action against 25 people during a joint anti-begging operation across several city centre hotspots, with five later handed over to other government agencies for further action.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page today, DBKL said the operation was carried out last night around Jalan Bukit Bintang, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Jalan Alor and Leboh Pudu.

The operation, which began at 8pm, involved the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Immigration Department (JIM), the National Registration Department (JPN), the Social Welfare Department (JKM) and the National Security Council (MKN).

DBKL said those subjected to enforcement action comprised 13 Malaysians and 12 foreign nationals.

“Of the total, five individuals were handed over to the relevant agencies for further action, involving two individuals to the Immigration Department and three individuals to the Social Welfare Department,” it said.

DBKL said it would continue strengthening strategic cooperation with enforcement and government agencies to curb begging activities in the capital.

“DBKL will continue to strengthen strategic cooperation with the relevant agencies in efforts to curb begging activities while ensuring the peace, safety and well-being of city residents are always preserved,” it said.