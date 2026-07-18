JOHOR BAHRU, July 18 — The Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, has reminded all state executive council (Exco) members to carry out their duties with dedication, integrity and sincerity, while always prioritising the people’s well-being and the state’s progress.

In a post on his official Facebook page, His Royal Highness said every policy and decision made must be rooted in the people’s interests and benefit Johor as a whole.

The Regent also urged all Exco members to remain grounded by regularly engaging with the community, ensuring that government services are delivered efficiently, effectively and with integrity.

The royal reminder came during the Exco appointment and oath-taking ceremony at Balai Mengadap, Istana Bukit Serene earlier today, where 10 Johor assemblymen took their oaths of office before His Highness. — Bernama