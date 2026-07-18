IPOH, July 18 — Police have launched an investigation into suspected vandalism at a secondary school in Kampar after several desks and chairs were found burnt in a classroom yesterday.

Kampar district police chief Supt Mohamad Nazri Daud said a school prefect discovered the incident at about 10.30am while monitoring classrooms during the break.

“The school prefect detected the smell of smoke before entering the classroom and discovered a plastic chair had caught fire.

“The prefect then alerted a teacher nearby, and the fire was extinguished immediately using a wet cloth,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Mohamad Nazri said police found during their on-site investigation that the incident occurred in a classroom at the far end of the school’s three-storey building, adding that the block was empty of students at the time as they were attending a counselling programme in the school hall.

“Initial police investigations found there were no CCTV cameras at the scene, while no witnesses have come forward and no suspects have been identified so far,” he said.

Mohamad Nazri said the school’s internal investigation could not identify those responsible, leading to a police report being lodged to assist with further investigations.

He said the case was being treated as vandalism, with efforts ongoing to identify the individuals responsible.

Previously, a social media influencer claimed in a post that they had received information about a vandalism incident at a school in Kampar, Perak. — Bernama