KOTA KINABALU, July 17 — The Sabah Education Department has expressed serious concern over a brawl involving several students outside school premises after a video of the incident went viral on social media recently.

In a statement, the department said the school involved, together with the District Education Office, acted swiftly to identify the students involved and immediately launched an internal investigation.

The department said the case is currently being investigated by the police and that it is extending its full cooperation to the authorities to facilitate the ongoing probe.

“Sabah Education Department views any form of misconduct involving students seriously, even if the incident occurred outside school grounds,” it said.

It stressed that such behaviour not only tarnishes the image of educational institutions but also poses risks to the safety and wellbeing of students.

The department also emphasised that it would not compromise on disciplinary breaches and would take firm action against any student found responsible, in accordance with existing regulations and guidelines.

The department reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a safe and conducive learning environment for all students while continuing to work closely with relevant agencies in addressing issues involving student discipline and welfare. — The Borneo Post