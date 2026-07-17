SEREMBAN, July 17 — Most parts of Negeri Sembilan are expected to enjoy fine weather on the morning of tomorrow’s nomination day for the state’s 16th election.

Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said fair weather is expected in the morning in Jelebu, Jempol, Kuala Pilah, Rembau and Tampin, while Port Dickson and Seremban are expected to experience rain.

He said, however, that thunderstorms are expected in most districts later in the afternoon on nomination day.

“Based on current data, the rain is expected to be temporary and not significant. It is expected to be brief passing showers rather than prolonged heavy rainfall.

“Minimum temperatures across the state are expected to range between 23 and 24 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures are forecast at 32 to 33 degrees Celsius,” he told Bernama.

Mohd Hisham advised the public, including candidates, supporters and election workers, to obtain the latest weather updates through the MetMalaysia website www.met.gov.my for the most up-to-date forecast information.

The Negeri Sembilan state election will begin tomorrow with the nomination process at eight nomination centres, which will run from 9 am to 10 am, followed by the official announcement of the confirmed candidates by the returning officers.

So far, Pakatan Harapan (PH) has announced that it will contest all 36 state seats - with PKR allocated 16 seats, followed by DAP with 11 and Amanah with nine. Meanwhile, Barisan Nasional (BN) will contest 25 seats, comprising 16 from UMNO, seven from MCA and two from MIC.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) has also announced that it will contest 11 seats, fielding five candidates from PAS, four from Parti Wawasan Negara (Wawasan), and one each from Gerakan and the Malaysian Indian People’s Party (MIPP).

Also announcing their participation in the election are the Parti Orang Asli Malaysia (ASLI), Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) and Parti Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa), each fielding one candidate.

Later today, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) is expected to announce the list of its candidates for the state election.

The Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly, which has 36 seats, was dissolved on June 5, with the Election Commission (EC) setting July 28 as early voting day and Aug 1 as polling day.

According to the electoral roll issued by the EC, 889,490 voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the upcoming state election.

Of the total, 867,151 are ordinary voters, while 16,884 are military personnel and their spouses, and 5,455 are police personnel eligible for early voting.

For the latest updates on the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama