KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a teenage girl who has been reported missing from her home at the Pandan Jaya Flats here since Monday (July 13).

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Khairul Anuar Khalid said that Norziah Jorhan, 17, is believed to have left her home at about 5 am.

“Norziah is about 155 centimetres tall, weighs 56 kilogrammes, has a slim build and a fair complexion,” he said in a statement today.

Those with information can contact Insp Nur Alia Dyana Raimi at 017-6515201 or the Ampang Jaya Police Headquarters Control Centre at 03-42897222 or go to the nearest police station. — Bernama