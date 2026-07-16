KANGAR, July 16 — The Perlis Road Transport Department (RTD) has seized the Competent Driving Licence (CDL) and Vocational Licence (GDL) belonging to a commercial vehicle driver who tested positive for drugs in an Integrated Drug Operation on commercial vehicles.

Perlis RTD director Noraini Mohd Nawi said that since the operation began on July 1 until yesterday, a total of 71 commercial vehicle drivers underwent urine screening by the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK), with the results finding one driver and three attendants tested positive for drugs.

“Following that, Perlis RTD seized the CDL and GDL belonging to the driver to enable further action to be taken in accordance with the provisions of the law,” she said at a press conference on the operation here last night.

Noraini said the operation was to strengthen compliance with the provisions of the traffic regulations, improve the level of safety for road users and reduce the risk of accidents involving commercial vehicles, especially due to drivers under the influence of drugs.

She said the integrated operation was carried out in collaboration with AADK, police and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC).

She said the Perlis RTD would continue to strengthen cooperation with relevant agencies to ensure that enforcement was carried out comprehensively, effectively and continuously in an effort to improve road safety.

“RTD will not compromise on any party that violates the law because the safety of road users is always a priority,” she said.

Noraini also reminded transport companies and commercial vehicle owners to ensure that drivers employed are free from drug abuse, comply with road regulations and prioritise safety aspects in daily operations. — Bernama