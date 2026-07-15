KUALA PILAH, July 15 — Negeri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has urged voters in the state to grant PH a fresh mandate in the upcoming 16th state election to ensure continued political stability and economic development.

A stable state government is crucial to maintaining investor confidence while ensuring that government initiatives and assistance programmes for the people continue uninterrupted, he added.

“We need to win to ensure Negeri Sembilan remains stable. Since 2018, we have fulfilled many of our manifesto pledges, continued various incentive programmes, and the state’s performance has continued to improve because of a stable government,” he said while speaking at the PH candidate announcement ceremony for the Negeri Sembilan state election here last night.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke, Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, PH communications director Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil, and PH election director Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari were also present.

Aminuddin said the state government remained committed to continuing various welfare initiatives, including education assistance, the provision of free tablets to students, and strengthening cooperation with the Federal Government for the benefit of the people.

He also urged all PH election machinery and supporters to work diligently throughout the campaign period to ensure that the government’s message and information reach all voters, including those residing outside Negeri Sembilan.

Aminuddin pointed out Negeri Sembilan’s strong economic performance, having successfully attracted RM19.1 billion in investments, demonstrating investors’ confidence in the state government’s administration.

He added that since he took office, Negeri Sembilan’s zakat collection increased from around RM80 million to nearly RM200 million, enabling more assistance to be channelled to those in need, and stressed that close cooperation between the state and federal governments is essential to ensure development projects could be implemented more effectively.

Meanwhile, Anthony Loke described the Negeri Sembilan state election campaign as PH’s “second round” following the Johor state election, saying the coalition is determined to retain control of the state government.

PH would address weaknesses identified during its Johor campaign and use Negeri Sembilan as a platform to rebuild the coalition’s momentum, he added.

“In Johor, we did not succeed and the result was not in our favour. But we have neither the space nor the time to grieve, nor to feel that we have been defeated. Starting tonight, we will rebuild our momentum in Negeri Sembilan and begin our second round.

“Negeri Sembilan is our home ground. So we must ensure that PH wins here and continues to govern the state,” Loke said.

He added that PH would mobilise its entire election machinery as one united team, regardless of component party, with Aminuddin remaining the coalition’s Menteri Besar candidate and its “commander” for the Negeri Sembilan election.

Loke also reminded PH members and campaign workers to conduct themselves respectfully, maintain proper decorum, and honour Negeri Sembilan’s customs and royal institution throughout the campaign to prevent any issues from being exploited.

He said DAP remains committed to upholding the Federal Constitution, the constitutional monarchy, and the Rukun Negara, adding that all DAP members in Negeri Sembilan will continue to pledge loyalty to the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan and respect the institutions of the Undang Yang Empat and the Tunku Besar of Tampin. — Bernama