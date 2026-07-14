KOTA BHARU, July 14 — The General Operations Force (GOF) seized 7,200 cosmetics products worth an estimated RM144,000, suspected to have been smuggled from Thailand, in a raid at the Bilah Dollah illegal jetty in Rantau Panjang yesterday.

GOF Southeast Brigade commander SAC Ahmad Radzi Hussain said that during the operation at about 8pm, personnel conducting motorcycle patrols spotted a man unloading several brown boxes on the riverbank.

Upon noticing the presence of GOF personnel, the suspect fled by boat towards Thailand and could not be traced.

“An inspection of the boxes left behind led to the discovery of 7,200 cosmetic products under the brand name ‘Obuse’, believed to have been smuggled in from the neighbouring country,” he said in a statement.

Ahmad Radzi said all seized items were taken to the Taman Bakti GOF Komtak for documentation before being handed over to the Pharmaceutical Services Division of the Kelantan State Health Department.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 7(1)(a) of the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984. — Bernama