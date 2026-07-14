KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning for thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds affecting seven states until 9 pm today.

According to MetMalaysia, the warning covers the whole of Kelantan, as well as Hulu Perak and Batang Padang in Perak.

Similar weather conditions are also forecast for Besut in Terengganu; Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Temerloh, Maran, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin in Pahang; and Mersing in Johor.

The warning also covers Limbang in Sarawak, as well as Telupid and Beluran in the Sandakan division, and Kudat in Sabah. — Bernama