PUTRAJAYA, July 14 — A total of 1.18 million Malaysian students at institutions of higher learning (IPTs) can begin redeeming Madani Book Vouchers worth RM100 starting 11 am tomorrow via the MySiswaPlace portal.

The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) said students can also check their eligibility, generate and redeem the voucher, and purchase reading materials online conveniently and securely through the portal.

“This initiative is being continued by the Madani government to help ease the cost of purchasing reading materials, while expanding access to quality knowledge resources.

“The continuation of this initiative reflects the Madani government’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the culture of reading and lifelong learning, while helping university students obtain the reading materials they need throughout their studies, stimulating the growth of the national book industry, strengthening the local publishing ecosystem and supporting the sustainability of the knowledge industry,” the MOHE said in a statement today.

To ensure students have access to a comprehensive selection of reading materials, MySiswaPlace brings together more than 300 registered business partners, consisting of local publishers and booksellers.

It added that the platform offers a wide range of reading materials, including academic books, reference books, scholarly publications, e-books and general publications, to support students’ learning, research and intellectual development.

The MOHE also expressed its appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the Madani Government’s commitment to continuing the initiative and urged all eligible students to redeem the Madani Book Voucher and make full use of it to support their studies. — Bernama