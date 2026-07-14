MELAKA, July 14 — The Melaka State Legislative Assembly today passed a Bill to amend the State Constitution to pave the way for the appointment of up to seven nominated state assemblymen.

The Melaka State Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026 was passed with the support of 23 assemblymen, while five voted against it.

The Bill was brought forth by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh and seconded by Senior State Executive Councillor for Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management Datuk Rais Yasin.

Ab Rauf said the amendment aims to strengthen representation in the State Assembly by allowing the appointment of individuals with expertise and experience in fields such as law, economics, education, investment, technology and state development to contribute directly to policymaking and legislative debates.

He said the move would also create opportunities for underrepresented groups.

“The appointments can enhance the participation of women, youths, the Orang Asli, minority communities, professionals and industry representatives who may not succeed through the electoral process but can contribute meaningfully to the state’s development,” he said.

Ab Rauf added that the amendment would also improve the quality of debates in the State Assembly by strengthening checks and balances, with appointed members able to provide more technical and objective views on bills, policies and state administration issues.

The amendment was subsequently debated by three assemblymen, two of whom were from the government bloc and one from the opposition.

Melaka Opposition Leader Dr Mohd Yadzil Yaakub, during the debate, said the opposition supported the Bill as it could strengthen the state legislative institution if implemented properly through a transparent mechanism focused on the people's interests.

Using the appointment of members of the Dewan Negara at the federal level as an example, he said individuals with expertise, experience and contributions to the country could play a role in the legislative process.

The amendment to the State Constitution to allow the appointment of nominated state assemblymen was among the Barisan Nasional (BN) manifesto pledges under Thrust 1: Political Stability (Promoting Mature Politics) for the 2021 Melaka state election. — Bernama