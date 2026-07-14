KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — The Transport Ministry has been asked to discuss the use of ports at the Malaysia–Thailand border as well as in Penang to strengthen infrastructure development and logistics networks in the border area.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said aspects of transport, including the use of ports, were among the matters discussed with his Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul during the leader’s recent official visit to Malaysia.

“On the issue of transport, there is indeed a new route that was inaugurated recently but we also discussed the issue of railways and Prime Minister Anutin also mentioned port transport,” he said during Ministerial Question Time at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said this when answering a supplementary question from Datuk Adnan Abu Hassan (BN–Kuala Pilah) on the government’s steps to ensure infrastructure and logistics development in the Malaysia–Thailand border area.

Anwar said the use of new ports such as in Sanglang and Perlis Inland Port (PIP) was also discussed to maximise economic spillovers from the development of the border corridor, besides paying attention to rail transport and tourism.

The Prime Minister said the development of border areas also needed to be supported by the provision of infrastructure facilities, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), as well as business opportunities for the Bumiputera group so that the Malay-majority area would not be left out of the national development trend.

Responding to a supplementary question from Datuk Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah (PN–Langkawi) on whether the government would set a minimum target for the participation of local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the development of the area, Anwar said there were several entrepreneurship guidance initiatives implemented by the Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development and the National Entrepreneurship Institute (INSKEN).

He said among the initiatives is the One District, One Industry (SDSI) programme, but the involvement of local entrepreneurs needed to be further strengthened to ensure that economic and employment opportunities were also enjoyed by local residents, especially the young.

“That is why I suggest in the main development area or Bukit Kayu Hitam, the state government provides a place like the one being maintained by the Kelantan state government on our proposal.

“The government can provide some funding to provide job opportunities for small traders, perhaps around the new Rantau Panjang bridge development area in Kelantan and to set up stalls, restaurants and so on for small traders,” he said.

In addition, Anwar said every large company needs to ensure the participation of local workers through the provision of job opportunities and skills training.

He said several large companies, including Infineon at Kulim Hi-Tech Park in Kedah, have implemented training programmes with higher learning institutions to develop local talent before being absorbed into the company based on performance. — Bernama