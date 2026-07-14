KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — The government rehabilitated 1,615 delayed, sick and abandoned housing projects involving 190,422 units with a gross development value of RM150.86 billion between December 2022 and May 2026.

Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu said the achievement was part of the ministry’s efforts to address stalled private housing projects through a task force established in December 2022.

“The task force for delayed, sick and abandoned private housing projects was established in December 2022 to monitor these projects, and it is chaired by me.

“To date, 1,615 housing projects involving 190,422 housing units with a GDV of RM150.86 billion have been successfully rehabilitated between December 2022 and May 2026,” she told the Dewan Rakyat today.

She was responding to Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who asked about measures to curb rising house prices and prevent excessive housing development that did not match local demand.

Aiman Athirah said the Ministry of Housing and Local Government acted as a mediator between homebuyers and developers to help revive problematic projects.

She said the ministry facilitated rescue efforts involving original developers, rescue developers or liquidators until projects obtained the Certificate of Fitness for Occupation or Certificate of Completion and Compliance.

The ministry also blacklisted developers and company directors involved in sick and abandoned projects.

“Developers and board members involved will be prevented from applying for new development licences, while their existing Housing Development Accounts (HDA) will also be frozen,” she added.

Aiman Athirah said the ministry also worked with state governments, local authorities, government agencies, utility providers and developers to identify problems and find solutions for affected projects.

It also conducted regular briefings to ensure developers understood their responsibilities under the Housing Development (Control and Licensing) Act 1966.

Other measures included encouraging the use of the Industrialised Building System and alternative construction materials to speed up completion and reduce costs without compromising quality.

Under Section 11(1)(ca) of the Act, the ministry may declare a housing project abandoned if it is not completed within the period stated in the sale and purchase agreement and there has been no significant construction activity for six consecutive months.