KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Malaysia and Thailand reaffirmed their commitment to continue strengthening defence cooperation and addressing regional security challenges in a meeting between Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and his counterpart Lieutenant General Adul Boonthumjaroen, today.

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) in a statement announced that Adul’s introductory visit to Wisma Pertahanan, here, was in conjunction with his official visit to Malaysia from yesterday until today.

“The meeting witnessed the closeness of friendship between the two defence leaders of Malaysia and Thailand.

“During the meeting, Mohamed Khaled also congratulated Adul on his appointment as Thailand’s Defence Minister and expressed confidence in Thailand’s continued success under the leadership of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul,” the ministry said.

Mohamed Khaled and Adul also expressed their commitment to promoting peace and stability throughout Southeast Asia.

“Thailand also expressed its support for Malaysia’s efforts in helping to defuse the border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia and recognised Malaysia’s proactive role in facilitating dialogue and fostering regional stability,” the statement said.

As part of his visit, Adul also paid a visit to the National Aerospace and Defence Industries (NADI) Group of Companies.

“The programme also included a visit to the company’s facilities which provided an opportunity for both parties to exchange views on potential areas of cooperation and explore future cooperation opportunities,” said Mindef. — Bernama