SIPITANG, July 13 — Two men in their 50s have been remanded after the body of a man who went missing following a fishing and hunting trip a week earlier was found wrapped in canvas in a forest area near Kampung Takula on Friday.

The suspects, who are believed to have accompanied the missing man on the trip, have been remanded to assist investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The victim is believed to have been shot during the hunting trip, with his body allegedly abandoned by his two companions.

Sipitang police chief Supt Awang Anak Suanda said the body was discovered about 1km from Kampung Takula following information obtained after questioning the two suspects.

“The case was initially investigated as a missing persons report before further investigations led to the arrest of both suspects.

“Initial findings suggest the suspects wrapped the body in canvas out of panic and fear following the incident,” he said.

Police also seized two homemade bakakuk firearms believed to be linked to the case.

The victim had entered the forest with the two suspects on July 3 to fish and hunt.

The two male suspects returned on July 5, while the victim failed to come home, prompting his family to lodge a police report on July 8. — The Borneo Post