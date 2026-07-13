KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Malaysia has reiterated its longstanding position that the veto power held by the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is unjust and should ultimately be abolished, while reaffirming its commitment to championing reforms of the UN system.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni said the abuse of veto power by the world’s major powers had undermined the credibility of the UNSC and prevented it from effectively carrying out its core responsibility to maintain international peace and security.

“Malaysia has consistently supported and called for comprehensive reform of the UNSC, including changes to the veto system. Malaysia’s position is clear, the veto power is unfair and should be abolished.

“At the very least, while the veto remains, it should not be permitted in cases involving serious violations of international law, including war crimes, genocide, crimes against humanity, and the deliberate destruction of civilian infrastructure, such as those witnessed in Gaza,” he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question from Pekan MP Datuk Seri Sh Mohamed Puzi Sh Ali on Malaysia’s stance regarding the imbalance created by veto power and the country’s strategic approach to advancing UN reform.

He then said Malaysia had supported efforts to improve the transparency and accountability of the Security Council, including backing United Nations General Assembly Resolution 76/262, adopted in 2022.

He explained that the resolution requires the UN General Assembly to convene automatically within 10 working days whenever a permanent member exercises its veto, with the country concerned required to explain its decision.

“This mechanism has already been implemented. For example, an Emergency Special Session of the UN General Assembly was convened on April 16, 2026 following the use of vetoes by China and Russia in the Security Council on April 7, 2026 regarding a resolution on the situation in Iran and the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.

Beyond veto reform, he said Malaysia also supported expanding both permanent and non-permanent membership of the Security Council to ensure fairer regional representation.

Lukanisman noted that Malaysia had formally submitted its candidature to serve another term as a non-permanent member of the Security Council for the 2036–2037 term.

He further stated that Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan would reiterate Malaysia’s position on Security Council reform and broader issues of international peace and security during the 81st United Nations General Assembly General Debate in New York this September.