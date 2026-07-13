KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 —The Social Work Profession Bill 2026, which seeks to regulate social work practitioners, trainees and services, was tabled for first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, when tabling the bill, said its second reading would also take place during the current sitting.

According to the bill’s blue copy published on Parliament’s portal, the proposed legislation also seeks to establish the Malaysian Social Work Profession Council, which would be responsible for approving practice certification applications, developing professional competency standards, regulating the ethics and conduct of social work practitioners and trainees, and raising awareness of the profession.

The proposed council will be led by the ministry’s secretary-general, with the Social Welfare Department director-general serving as deputy chairman.

The council will also comprise social work practitioners nationwide, as well as public and private sector representatives with experience and expertise in the field.

The bill also proposes establishing a Register of Social Work Practitioners and Social Work Trainees and outlines requirements for citizens applying for practice certification, temporary certification for non-citizens, and interim certification for those undergoing training and gaining experience in social work services.

The bill also sets out provisions on disciplinary proceedings, appeals, removal from and reinstatement to the register, as well as offences such as practising social work or representing oneself as a social work practitioner without a valid certificate.

The bill comprises 36 clauses organised into seven parts. — Bernama