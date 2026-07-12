KUCHING, July 12 — Malaysia’s energy sector fuel supply remains stable, with the government closely monitoring the latest developments surrounding tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said.

He said Malaysia is currently not experiencing energy supply disruptions, with Petronas and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim taking proactive measures through multi-level negotiations to maintain national energy security.

“Petronas has been working with the Prime Minister and engaging in negotiations at various levels to ensure our energy supply remains secure. So far, our supply is guaranteed,” he said after attending the closing ceremony of Regatta 2026 at the main jetty in Kampung Sejijak today.

However, the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister said that despite sufficient energy supplies, geopolitical developments and uncertainty in global oil and gas prices could continue to weigh on the economy.

“While our supply is secure, pricing remains a challenge. This is why volatility in global oil and gas prices will inevitably affect our country’s supply position,” he said.

He said the situation would also put pressure on the country’s finances, despite the government continuing to implement subsidy and assistance programmes for the people.

“This is the challenge we must confront: planning for the country’s financial sustainability while ensuring that support for the people remains a government priority,” he said. — Bernama