KUCHING, July 11 — AirBorneo Airways will begin selling tickets for its inaugural international service between Kuching and Singapore on July 13, ahead of the launch of daily flights on July 22, which coincides with the Hari Sarawak celebration.

In a statement today, the Sarawak-owned airline said ticket sales would open at 10 am on July 13, with introductory all-inclusive one-way fares starting from RM399 for Economy Class and RM871 for Business Class.

“The new daily service between Kuching International Airport and Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 4 will strengthen Sarawak’s connectivity with one of the region’s key aviation and business hubs, while opening new opportunities for trade, tourism and investment between Sarawak and Singapore,” the statement said.

AirBorneo chief executive officer Megat Ardian Wira Mohd Aminuddin described the launch as a key milestone in the airline’s development.

He said the Kuching-Singapore service marked a significant step in AirBorneo’s growth, extending Sarawak’s air connectivity beyond Malaysia’s borders for the first time.

“Singapore is a vital regional and international hub, and this new route will create meaningful opportunities for trade, tourism and investment between Sarawak and the wider region.

“We remain committed to connecting people, businesses and opportunities through safe and reliable air travel. This milestone reflects our long-term ambition to expand AirBorneo’s international network in support of Sarawak’s economic and social development,” he said in the statement.

The airline said the inaugural flight’s timing was especially significant as it coincides with Hari Sarawak on July 22, when the state commemorates the anniversary of attaining self-government and celebrates its continued progress.

“The launch of AirBorneo’s first international route on this occasion reflects Sarawak’s growing aviation ambitions, reinforcing the state’s confidence in expanding its connectivity, trade and opportunities beyond Malaysia’s shores,” it added.

Under the flight schedule, Flight MY363 will depart Kuching daily at 6.50 pm and arrive at Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 4 at 8.25 pm, while the return service, Flight MY364, will depart Singapore at 9.15 pm and arrive in Kuching at 10.50 pm.

Tickets are available exclusively through AirBorneo’s official website and mobile application.

AirBorneo, which transitioned from MASwings in January this year, currently serves 21 destinations with a fleet comprising two Boeing 737-800 aircraft, eight ATR 72-500 aircraft and six DHC-6-400 Twin Otter aircraft, connecting major urban centres and remote highland communities across Sarawak. — Bernama