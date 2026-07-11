KUCHING, July 11 — The Sarawak Immigration Department detained 24 foreign nationals during Op Minyak, Op Selera, and Op Mahir, which were carried out at seven locations around Kuching and Kota Samarahan yesterday.

In a statement issued today, the department said the six-hour operation, which began at 9 am, was conducted following public complaints and prior intelligence gathered by the authorities.

Inspections focused on heavy machinery workshops in Kampung Semeba and Kampung Sudat in Kuching, as well as eateries and premises suspected of conducting online gambling activities in Muara Tuang, Kota Samarahan.

Several scrap metal and second-hand goods premises around Kota Samarahan were also inspected to ensure compliance with the country’s immigration laws.

A total of 24 foreign nationals were detained on suspicion of committing offences under Section 6(1)© and Section 15(1)© of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155). In addition, one witness summons was issued to assist with further investigations into the case, the department said.

The department also urged the public to channel information regarding the presence of undocumented immigrants or any unlawful activities to the authorities for further action. — Bernama