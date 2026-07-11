KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning, with heavy rain and strong winds expected to affect eight states and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur until 5 pm today.

In a statement issued at 2 pm, MetMalaysia said the warning covers the whole of Melaka and Penang.

The affected areas in Kedah are Kuala Muda, Sik, Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baharu.

The warning also covers Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Kampar, Batang Padang and Muallim in Perak.

In Pahang, the affected districts are Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Bentong, Pekan and Rompin.

Similar weather conditions are forecast in Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Klang, Gombak, Petaling and Hulu Langat in Selangor; Jelebu in Negeri Sembilan; and Tangkak, Segamat, Muar, Batu Pahat, Kluang and Mersing in Johor.

MetMalaysia advised the public to remain alert and monitor its latest weather updates as conditions may change. — Bernama