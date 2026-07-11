MERSING, July 11 — Balai Raya Pulau Besar became the first polling centre to close in today’s Johor state election.

Tenggaroh state constituency returning officer Jamil Hasni Abdullah said the centre, which had one channel and 32 registered voters, was closed at 11 am.

“The polling centres at Balai Raya Pulau Aur and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pulau Pemanggil closed at noon, while Balai Raya Pulau Sibu and SK Pulau Tinggi closed at 2 pm,” he told Bernama.

All polling centres across the five islands cater to 690 registered voters.

The Election Commission reported that 42.16 per cent, or 1,130,980 of over 2.6 million voters, had cast their ballots as of 1 pm.

The polling process is scheduled to continue until 6 pm this evening.

For the latest updates on the 16th Johor state election, please visit https://prn.bernama.com/johor. — Bernama