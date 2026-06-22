KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — The government is expected to seek an increase in the maximum compound rate for more than 700 road traffic offences to RM500 via proposed amendments to the Road Transport Act 1987, according to a report.

Berita Harian reported today that the Transport Ministry is expected to table the proposed increase for first reading during the Second Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 15th Parliament, which begins today and runs until July 16.

The current maximum compound for various traffic summonses issued by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and the police, including reckless driving, speeding, driving without a valid licence or road tax, and running a red light, is RM300.

According to the report, the proposed increase would cover offences under several provisions of the Act, including those relating to motor vehicle licensing, vehicle licences, driving without a valid licence, third-party insurance, vehicle inspection, registration numbers, parking offences, failure to obey traffic directions and obstruction of enforcement officers.

Berita Harian reported that a source said the amendments were aimed at addressing serious and repeat traffic offences that could endanger other road users.

The source reportedly said the proposal did not mean all compoundable offences would automatically be set at RM500, but that JPJ would restructure compound rates for more than 700 types of offences.

Berita Harian also reported that the Bill is expected to introduce a new Section 42A to address illegal racing and speed trials, including activities involving “mat rempit”, by giving enforcement authorities clearer powers to act when such activities pose a danger to the public.

The proposed amendments would also strengthen action against “tonto” activities through changes to Section 110B, including powers to disperse gatherings, seize vehicles and detain those involved, with higher penalties including fines, jail terms and licence suspension.

The report said the amendments would also cover micromobility vehicles, including conditions for road use, permitted routes, speed limits, minimum user age and penalties for breaches.