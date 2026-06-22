KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Malaysians will soon be able to settle Road Transport Department (JPJ) matters seven days a week and until late at night at a new branch in Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS), in what Transport Minister Anthony Loke described as a new model for public service delivery.

Officially opening the new JPJ Bandar Tasik Selatan branch today, Loke said the facility would operate from 8.30am to 10pm daily, becoming the first JPJ branch in Kuala Lumpur to offer services every day of the week.

Located on the third floor of TBS, the branch replaces JPJ’s Bandar Sri Permaisuri office, which had been operating since 2006.

“This is a new approach for us in opening JPJ branches in areas with high public traffic to make things easier for customers and improve accessibility,” Loke told reporters at the launch.

He said TBS was chosen because of its strategic location, ample parking facilities and direct access to public transportation.

“Terminal Bersepadu Selatan is not only a public transport hub. It is also a place with commercial spaces, food outlets and other amenities.

“When people come here to deal with JPJ, they can also do other things. If they have to wait, they can shop or have a meal first. This helps improve the customer experience,” he said.

Also present were Bandar Tun Razak MP Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah, Transport Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Jana Santhiran Muniayan and JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli as well as Chairman of Maju TMAS Sdn Bhd, Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz.

The relocation comes as the former Bandar Sri Permaisuri branch struggled to cope with growing demand. The office, which had served the public for two decades, handled about 1,300 customers daily but faced space constraints, limited facilities and parking shortages.

The new BTS branch spans more than 14,000 square feet and is expected to accommodate up to 1,700 customers a day, increasing capacity by about 30 per cent while reducing congestion and waiting times.

Loke said the new branch is the third JPJ office built around the concept of integrating government services within busy commercial and transport hubs, after similar facilities at Galleria Putrajaya and Bandar Baru Nilai.

However, he noted that the BTS branch is the first to operate seven days a week.

“The other two are not open seven days. This is the first one because of its location.

“TBS operates every day. It never closes. There are always customers and visitors here,” he said.

The branch will adopt a shift-based system for staff, allowing operations to continue until 10pm daily and offering greater flexibility for motorists who are unable to visit government offices during normal working hours.

Loke said the extended hours would particularly benefit city residents seeking last-minute services or those who can only visit JPJ offices during weekends.

The facility is also equipped with digital services including self-service kiosks, the JPJeQ queue management application and MyDigital ID integration as part of the government’s push towards greater digitalisation of public services.

He said relocating the branch from Bandar Sri Permaisuri would not only provide greater comfort and convenience to customers but also help ease traffic congestion around the former office, which had become increasingly crowded due to limited parking and growing demand for services.

The ministry said the new branch forms part of a wider effort to modernise government service delivery through technology, innovation and customer-centric improvements while making public services more accessible and responsive to the needs of Malaysians.