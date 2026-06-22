KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — The Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, granted an audience to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Istana Bukit Tunku here earlier today.

The prime minister said the meeting provided a good opportunity for him and Tunku Mahkota Ismail to exchange views and discuss matters related to the welfare and well-being of the people, especially in Johor.

Anwar said the meeting took place in a friendly and harmonious atmosphere.

He reaffirmed that the federal government will continue to maintain good relations and close cooperation with its Johor counterpart.

“Tunku Mahkota Ismail and I also agreed to continue to maintain good relations, in addition to strengthening close cooperation between the federal government and the Johor government,” he said in a statement issued today.

Anwar added that the meeting also discussed current developments and the ongoing plans of the Madani government in driving economic growth and development of Johor.

The recent tension between the federal and the Johor state governments has led to public scrutiny.

This follows the differing views regarding Johor’s revenue contributions and financial leakages, that led to much debate on social media.

Anwar, who is also the Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, is in Johor to attend the announcement ceremony for the coalition’s candidates in the upcoming state election.

He is scheduled to join other PH leaders at the event, scheduled for tonight at the Bukit Gambir Extreme Park field in Bukit Gambir, Tangkak.