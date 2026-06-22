KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Malaysia’s average subsale property price rose 4.8 per cent year-on-year to RM545,059 in the first quarter this year (Q1 2026), while the average price in Kuala Lumpur broke through the RM1 million barrier.

IQI co-founder and group chief executive officer Kashif Ansari said the average price of a resale home in Malaysia climbed nearly five per cent over the past year, which reflects buyer confidence in the market.

“Demand for resale houses was strongest in the first quarter. In Kuala Lumpur, the country’s largest urban resale market, buyers paid 15 per cent more on average for subsale homes in the first quarter of 2026, compared to a year earlier. The average price for a subsale home in KL is now RM1.02 million,” he said in a statement.

IQI has released its Residential Subsale Market Report for the first quarter this year (Q1 2026), based on more than 230,000 total transactions recorded since 2018.

Kashif said that the latest data shows that nearly one quarter of subsale transactions were for houses priced at RM250,000 or below, and roughly seven in ten transactions were for houses priced at RM500,000 or below.

“So, a majority of purchases are made by entry-level and middle-market buyers. That’s good news,” he added.

Looking into the states, he said that Selangor, the country’s largest subsale market by transaction volume, was stable, with average prices essentially unchanged from a year earlier at RM559,935.

“Penang and Negeri Sembilan saw modest easing of two per cent and five per cent, respectively, consistent with the broader shift towards more entry-level price points that we’re seeing across the market.

“Now, Negeri Sembilan has supplanted Melaka as the most accessible market among these five states, with an average subsale price of RM340,207,” he added. — Bernama