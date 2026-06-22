KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — The long-awaited Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) line linking Shah Alam and surrounding areas is set to begin operations next Monday June 29, Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced today.

Speaking at the opening of the Road Transport Department (JPJ) new Bandar Tasik Selatan branch office in Cheras, Loke said the line is scheduled to be officially launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday.

“The launching ceremony will be held this Sunday and operations will commence the following day,” he told reporters.

The LRT3 project, also known as the Shah Alam Line, connects Bandar Utama in Petaling Jaya to Johan Setia in Klang, spanning more than 37 kilometres with 20 stations along the route.

The line is expected to improve connectivity across the western corridor of the Klang Valley, serving key population centres including Petaling Jaya, Shah Alam and Klang while easing road congestion in one of the country’s busiest urban regions.

Construction of the project began in 2016 and has undergone several revisions over the years, including cost rationalisation measures announced by the government. The line is now set to become the Klang Valley’s newest urban rail service under Prasarana Malaysia Berhad.

The LRT3 line is expected to serve thousands of commuters daily and provide interchanges with existing rail networks, including the Kelana Jaya Line, Kajang Line and KTM services, further strengthening public transport integration across the Klang Valley.