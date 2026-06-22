JOHOR BAHRU, June 22 — Two married couples claimed trial in the Magistrates’ Court here today to charges of causing injury to a female domestic helper at a home here last year.

The accused, Muhamad Hirzihaziq Abulaes, 30, and his wife Nurfarah Ainna Hazhar, 34, together with Muhamad Firdaus Sha’aban, and his wife Nurafiqah Nabilah Hazhar, both 33, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out before Magistrate Atifah Hazimah Wahab.

According to the charge sheet, the four accused had intentionally caused injury to Yulia Arnida, 34, at a house in Jalan Ledang, Tampoi here at 8.30pm on December 22 last year.

In a separate Magistrate’s Court, Muhamad Firdaus Shaaban and Nurafiqah also faced two other charges of intentionally causing injury to two other maids, Yatina Yusnita and Siti Hajar, at a house in Jalan Delima 2/6, Taman Daya here between 2pm and 4pm on June 11.

The four accused were charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt. It was read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code for joint liability which provides for a prison sentence of up to a year or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both upon conviction.

Muhamad Hirzihaziq and Nurfarah Ainna separately faced two charges of criminal intimidation against Siti Hajar and Yatina Yusnita by threatening to injure them with the intent to cause fear to the domestic helpers in Kampung Melayu Majidee here at 2pm on June 12.

The couple were charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code (Act 574) that relates to criminal intimidation and is punishable under the same section which provides for a two-year prison sentence or a fine or both upon conviction.

Muhamad Firdaus faced two other charges of possessing the passports of Siti Hajar and Yatina Yusnita without reasonable cause or lawful authority at the Criminal Investigation Division of the Johor Bahru North district police headquarters here at 7.30pm on June 13.

The charges were framed under Section 12 (1)(f) of the Passport Act 1966 which provides for a fine not exceeding RM10,000 or imprisonment not exceeding five years, or both upon conviction.

The charges against the four accused were made in separate courts before Magistrates Atifah Hazimah, A. Sharmini and Tan Chiew King.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Public Prosecutors Sarah Siti Aisyah Mustapha Kamal, Anis Shafeeqah Mohd Shariffudin and Nor Deana Aqilah Aliman. The accused were represented by counsel Kamal Hisham Jaafar and Nurainaa Kamilah Zalizan.

Kamal Hisham applied for lower bail amount stating that his clients were self-employed and had no fixed income. This is in addition to his clients having dependent young children and elderly parents.

The courts granted bail for Nurfarah Ainna and her husband with a total bail of RM9,000 each. Muhamad Firdaus was allowed a bail amount of RM11,500, while his wife was granted a RM5,500 bail.

Atifah and Tan fixed July 23 for mention and the submission of documents. The case before Sharmini was fixed for mention on July 2.