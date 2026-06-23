TANGKAK, June 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the upcoming Johor election must strictly remain a contest between political parties, without involving the royal institution or the Malay rulers.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman said that in a parliamentary democracy and constitutional monarchy, each political party must understand its respective role to avoid causing any conflict.

“We need to remember our limits and this is what I, as well as my friends in Pakatan Harapan, affirm to.

“I would advise for this upcoming state election to be purely between (political) parties and to avoid linking politics to the Malay rulers,” he said in his address during the Johor state election PH candidate announcement ceremony at Bukit Gambir Extreme Park in Bukit Gambir here last night.

Also present were PH secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, its deputy chairman Anthony Loke and the coalition’s vice-chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

Earlier, Anwar also stressed the importance of good relations between the federal government and the country’s royal institution, especially in Johor.

He recounted his audience earlier yesterday with the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, which he described as harmonious.

“Tunku Mahkota Ismail even called out to say that PMX (Anwar’s monicker as the country’s tenth prime minister) is my friend. This reflects on the close relations between us,” he said.

Anwar went on to explain that his close ties with the Johor crown prince had helped resolve unscrupulous political campaigns by a few irresponsible parties.

He also admonished those who had fuelled tensions by using the ruler’s name in vain.

“This is the reason why I place importance that our relations with the Malay rulers must remain good,” he said.

Anwar said he later clarified to Tunku Mahkota Ismail the initiatives taken by the federal government to assist Johor’s development.

He said the discussions also touched on the state’s allocations.

“I explained to His Majesty the role of PH, where cooperation between the Malays, Chinese, Indians and even Orang Asli is important.

“I also appreciate His Majesty’s views and accept them in good faith,” he said.

Anwar’s comments came following the recent tension between the federal and Johor state governments, which was irresponsibly linked to the Johor royal palace.

The situation led to public scrutiny following differing views on Johor’s revenue contributions and financial leakages, which also sparked debate on social media.