IPOH, June 23 — A 13-year-old male student is in a critical condition after allegedly falling from a building at a secondary school here yesterday.

Perak police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin said the Ipoh district police headquarters received information regarding the incident via the MERS 999 hotline at 2.49pm.

Police and medical personnel were sent to the scene after receiving the alert to provide emergency assistance and begin initial investigations.

The victim was taken to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) for further treatment.

“An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the incident. At present, the police are still gathering statements from witnesses and examining all related aspects. As such, the public is advised not to speculate or spread unverified information regarding this incident,” Mohd Alwi said in a statement last night.

He also urged the public to respect the privacy of the victim, his family, and the school during the investigation and treatment period, adding that the cooperation of all parties is appreciated in protecting the family’s welfare.

Mohd Alwi said police will conduct a transparent and thorough investigation. Further updates will be provided from time to time. — Bernama.