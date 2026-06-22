PUTRAJAYA, June 22 — Malaysia and Bangladesh will strengthen cooperation through Asean mechanisms to find a lasting solution to the longstanding Rohingya refugee issue, including engagement with Myanmar’s authorities, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said both countries share a strong commitment to resolving the plight of Rohingya refugees currently residing in Bangladesh and Malaysia.

Anwar said the two countries would work through the good offices of their respective foreign ministers and Asean platforms to engage with the Myanmar authorities.

“Through our common effort, (we will) try and work to resolve the predicament of refugees, Rohingyas, in Bangladesh and Malaysia through the good offices of the Foreign Minister and Asean mechanisms to engage with the Myanmar authorities, resolving part of the issue,” said Anwar during a joint press conference with Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman here today.

Tarique expressed deep concern over the humanitarian situation faced by the Rohingya people sheltered in Bangladesh and thanked Malaysia for its continued support towards ensuring their safe, dignified and sustainable repatriation to Myanmar.

He said Bangladesh looked forward to closer regional cooperation on several issues.

“I express deep concern for the Rohingya people sheltered in Bangladesh and thank Malaysia for its continued support for their safe, dignified and sustainable repatriation to Myanmar,” he said.

Earlier, Anwar and Tarique held bilateral talks to discuss the progress of Malaysia-Bangladesh relations and explore opportunities to further strengthen cooperation in key sectors, including trade and investment, human resource management, semiconductors, energy, agriculture and education.

They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The two leaders later witnessed the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cultural Cooperation, as well as two Exchanges of Notes (EoNs) on Counter-Terrorism Research and Investment Promotion and Facilitation.

Tarique arrived here last night for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Anwar, marking his first bilateral official visit abroad since assuming office in February 2026.

In 2025, total trade between Malaysia and Bangladesh reached RM12.18 billion (USD2.84 billion), with Malaysia’s exports valued at RM10.08 billion (USD2.35 billion), driven mainly by petroleum products. Imports from Bangladesh amounted to RM2.10 billion (USD0.50 billion), comprising primarily textiles, apparel and footwear.

Bangladesh was Malaysia’s 28th largest trading partner globally in 2025 and its second largest trading partner, export destination and source of imports in the South Asia region, after India. — Bernama